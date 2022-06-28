Eoin Morgan stat attack: Interesting numbers from an illustrious career

England's Eoin Morgan led the side to the World Cup win in 2019 after defeating New Zealand in the final. The left-handed batter on Tuesday announced his retirement from international cricket.

"After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect," Morgan said.

We now take a look at some of the interesting stats from his international career.

1) Eoin Morgan holds the record for scoring most number of sixes (17) in an ODI innings. The left-hander achieved the feat against Afghanistan during the 2019 World Cup. Morgan struck 148 in 71 deliveries in that match.

2) Eoin Morgan is England's only World Cup-winning captain in ODI cricket.

3) The left-handed batter's 148 against Afghanistan is the third-highest score by an England captain in ODIs.

4) Morgan has scored the most number of runs for England in ODIs. He ended his career with a total of 6957 in 225 matches for the England team.

5) Eoin Morgan has played the joint-most matches as T20I captain alongside MS Dhoni in the list. Both the players have played 72 games as the skipper.

Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket: Who said what on Twitter

6) Morgan has also scored the most number of runs for England in T20Is. He scored 2458 runs in 115 matches.

7) The left-handed batter has played most number of ODIS (225) for England.

