Eoin Morgan retires: England limited-overs skipper calls time on international career

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, bringing the curtains down on a glorious chapter in English cricket which witnessed a transformation in the team's white-ball fortunes.

Morgan, who led England to their only ICC ODI World Cup triumph in 2019 on home soil, made the announcement just 10 days before the start of England's limited-overs fixtures against India.

“After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” said Morgan in an ECB statement.

The Irish-born cricketer was expected to make the announcement in line with the upheaval that English cricket has witnessed in recent months with multiple changes both in the England and Wales Cricket Board as well as in the senior men's team, with all-rounder Ben Stokes replacing Joe Root as the Test captain.

You’ve changed English cricket forever. An innovator 🏏 A motivator 💪 A champion 🏆 Your legacy will live on...#ThankYouMorgs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a32SSvCDXI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022

Morgan had been under immense pressure due to his poor run of form with the bat, which might have been a factor behind his decision.

He retires from the sport with more than 10,000 international runs under his belt, and he is currently England's leading run-scorer in both ODIs ((7,701) as well as T20Is (2,458).

