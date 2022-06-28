Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket: Who said what on Twitter

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan bid adieu to international cricket on Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that England Men's white-ball Captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket with immediate effect," ECB said in a statement.

"During his 13-year international career with England, the 35-year-old won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as Captain in 2019 at Lord's, the first time England Men had won the world crown. He was also part of the England team that won the 2010 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean," it added.

The left-handed batter said, "After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect."

You’ve changed English cricket forever. An innovator 🏏 A motivator 💪 A champion 🏆 Your legacy will live on...#ThankYouMorgs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a32SSvCDXI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022

Eoin Morgan retires as one of the most influential figures not only in English cricket history but the tactical history of the game full stop. His England team changed the way the white ball game has been played forever & the ramifications of that change are still being felt. — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 28, 2022

Congratulations, Eoin Morgan @Eoin16. I have admired & respected your outlook towards the game enormously.What a career & what a transformational leader. Few players have had as much of an impact on the white ball game as you have. Well done, hopefully our paths continue to cross — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 27, 2022

One of the best innings in the World Cup history - 148 from just 71 balls with 17 sixes by Eoin Morgan.pic.twitter.com/PBb9F308el — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 28, 2022

Eoin Morgan retired from International cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 28, 2022

- Most ODI appearances and runs for England

- Most IT20 appearances and runs for England

- World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan completed white-ball cricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/EYqAdJ0YmF — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 28, 2022

Eoin Morgan has been the greatest white ball skipper for England in history. A World Cup winning captain, one of the best for them over the years. Thank you for all the services, @Eoin16. pic.twitter.com/6yL7XwSp2H — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 28, 2022

Eoin Morgan you absolute legend, you’ve changed how white ball cricket is played around the world, and treated us to the best day ever as an England fan#ThankYouMorgs — Dan (@danjadz_) June 28, 2022

The English white ball side we're seeing today dominating across the globe a huge credit goes to Eoin Morgan.!One of the best white ball captain England has ever produced.! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) June 28, 2022

World Cup winning captain #EoinMorgan has announced his retirement from international cricket.Congratulations @Eoin16 for your successful carrer in Eng Cricket 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eitR0HOKdI — Abhisek (@Abhisek099) June 28, 2022

