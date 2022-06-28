Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket: Who said what on Twitter

Eoin Morgan bid adieu to international cricket on Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed.

File image of Eoin Morgan. Sportzpics

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan bid adieu to international cricket on Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that England Men's white-ball Captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket with immediate effect," ECB said in a statement.

"During his 13-year international career with England, the 35-year-old won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as Captain in 2019 at Lord's, the first time England Men had won the world crown. He was also part of the England team that won the 2010 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean," it added.

The left-handed batter said, "After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect."

Updated Date: June 28, 2022 19:10:37 IST

