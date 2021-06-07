England vs New Zealand: ECB’s suspension of Ollie Robinson ‘over the top’, says England sports secretary Oliver Dowden

London: English cricket's ruling body has gone "over the top" by suspending paceman Ollie Robinson over historical racist and sexist tweets, culture and sports secretary Oliver Dowden said on Monday.
He urged the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to "think again" over the sanction for the 27-year-old.
Robinson — who impressed with ball and bat in his debut Test against New Zealand, which finished in a draw on Sunday — has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of an investigation following tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.
"Ollie Robinson's tweets were offensive and wrong," Dowden said. "They are also a decade old and written by a teenager.
"The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologised. The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again."
The paceman led England's attack with 4-75 in the first innings of the first Test at Lord's and followed up with 3-26 in the second innings while also making a useful 42 with the bat.
Robinson, in a statement issued after play on Wednesday, said he was "embarrassed" and "ashamed" by the posts.
"I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist," he added.
The hosts, set a target of 273 in 75 overs when New away captain Kane Williamson declared at lunch on Sunday's fifth and final day, were 170-3 when a draw was agreed inside the last hour.
Robinson's encouraging display on Day 1 at Lord's was overshadowed by the re-emergence of racist and sexist tweets first posted when the now 27-year-old Sussex quick was a teenager.
Opening batsman Conway was last man out in New Zealand's first-innings total of 378 before hosts England, who slumped to 18-2, ended the day on 111-2, a deficit of 267 runs.