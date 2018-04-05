First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20IW’s Tri-Series | Final Mar 31, 2018
ENGW Vs AUSW
Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
PAKW in SL | 3rd T20I Mar 31, 2018
SLW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 38 runs
IPL Apr 07, 2018
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 08, 2018
KXIP vs DD
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan hopes ball-tampering bans will restore cricket's image

England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan believes cricket’s reputation has been “battered” by the recent ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town but hopes the sanctions imposed on the Australian trio could help the game move on from the episode

Reuters, April 05, 2018

England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan believes cricket’s reputation has been “battered” by the recent ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town but hopes the sanctions imposed on the Australian trio could help the game move on from the episode.

File image of England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan. Reuters

File image of England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan. Reuters

Cricket Australia handed 12-month bans to former captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months after he was caught using a piece of sandpaper on the ball in the third test against South Africa.

Morgan said the severity of the punishment has sent a firm message to the players that such tactics against the spirit of the game will not be tolerated.

“In the last two weeks cricket has been battered and not for the right reasons,” he told reporters.

“I’d like to think that the balance changed when the sanctions were imposed, because they were serious sanctions. You can see it and say it’s wrong but to then back it up with such a sanction says a huge amount.”

Smith and Bancroft were also barred from holding leadership positions within the Australian team for two years, while Warner will never be able to hold such a position again.

Morgan accepts there are some “grey areas” around the issue of ball-tampering but Cricket Australia’s actions have made it clear that none of methods to scuff up the ball are acceptable.

“Throwing the ball in, one bounce, is fine... but if you throw to the keeper from long-on or long-off, the umpires will monitor how often the ball hits the playing surface and tell you they’ll change the ball if you do it again,” he added.

“So, yes, there are grey areas but I think Cricket Australia have gone a long way to saying none of it is acceptable.”

Published Date: April 05, 2018 | Updated Date: April 05, 2018

Tags : #Ball-Tampering Scandal #Cameron Bancroft #Cricket #Cricket Australia #David Warner #England #Eoin Morgan #Sandpaper Gate #Sandpapergate #SportsTracker #Steve Smith

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all