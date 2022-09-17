‘Don’t start this nonsense about Virat Kohli opening the batting’: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir said that he does not like the idea of Virat Kohli opening and would rather be flexible about his position in the middle order.

Kohli has made the number 3 spot in the Indian batting order his own for the longest period of time. But the debate about him opening the innings took a serious stage after his first ever T20I century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. Kohli hit 122* off 61 deliveries after opening with KL Rahul in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

Talking about Kohli’s batting position on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Gambhir said that Kohli cannot open while India already has a settled opening pair.

“Don’t start this nonsense about him [Kohli] opening the batting. He can’t open the batting with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma (available). I even said this on air that there shouldn’t even be a debate about this.

I will always be flexible about No. 3. If the openers bat out 10 overs, then I will have Suryakumar Yadav at No.3. If an early wicket falls then Kohli.”

Kohli had also shown a desire to open the innings while he was the captain and also opened alongside Rohit Sharma in several innings. Kohli has also had a stupendous run opening for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden as well was in consensus with Gambhir. He said, “I like Virat at No. 3. He can manipulate the strike; his running is just off the charts. He can control the innings. He might be challenged with spin and he is a great player of fast bowling. I think the top four positions are locked.”

