Virat Kohli should open the innings in T20 World Cup: Parthiv Patel

Former wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel has backed Virat Kohli to open the innings in T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November and further added that it would give the right balance.

“It’s very clear. If I was clear that Virat Kohli should be opening in the Asia Cup, he should be opening in the World Cup as well. It just gives the right balance,” Patel said in an interaction on Cricbuzz.

The left-handed batter said that skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli are two different kinds of batters. While one takes on the bowlers right from the word go, the other one is capable of finding gaps and the two batters can be very helpful in providing India with a steady start.

“They (Kohli and Rohit Sharma) are two different kinds of players. One goes very aggressive (from the beginning), can hit boundaries, and there is Kohli who finds gaps and creates boundaries. If Rohit and Kohli can play till the first six overs I have no doubt that even in Australian conditions more often than not they will get India to around fifty,” Parthiv said.

“That is a good score without losing a wicket. Kohli is probably India’s best batter suited for those conditions. So why not. You have got your two best batters playing the first six overs. If you have wickets in hand, that has always been the recipe for success for any T20 team,” he added.

Kohli recently ended his century drought as he struck his 71st international ton against Afghanistan during the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 while opening the innings.

