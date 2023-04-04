MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings bounced back in IPL 2023 with a win over Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring game on Monday. CSK, who had lost to Gujarat Titans in their first game, defeated KL Rahul’s lSG by 12 runs.

Despite securing their first victory of IPL 2023, CSK captain Dhoni was not happy with his bowlers who bowled as many as 13 wides and 3 no-balls and gave them a stern warning at the end of the match.

“They’ll have to bowl no no-balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise you’ll be playing under a new captain,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation.

“It was a terrific game, a high-scoring game. All of us were thinking about how the wicket will be. We had that doubt. It was a high-scoring game. Overall I think it was a perfect first game that happened and it was a full house for the first game in 5 or 6 years since we’ve been here. I thought it will be much slower. It was a wicket where you could score runs but overall it got a bit slower. We’ll have to see how it plays over the next six games at home but hopefully, we can score here,” Dhoni added.

For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad was once again the star batter, scoring 57 runs off 31 balls to help his team post 217/7 batting first. Devon Conway smashed 47 off 29 while Dhoni made a quick-fire 12 off three to complete 5,000 runs in IPL.

In reply, Kyle Mayers of LSG scored 53 off just 22 giving his team a perfect start and Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni chipped in with useful scores as CSK pacers struggled.

Deepak Chahar gave away 55 in four overs including five wides. Rajvardhan Hangargekar gave away 24 runs in just two overs including three wides. Tushar Deshpande who returned with figures of 2/45 from four overs gave away three no-balls and four wides.

Moeen Ali was the saviour for CSK as he took four wickets for 26 to restrict LSG to 205/7.

