It was a memorable homecoming for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday as they beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Cricket fans at Chepauk got a glimpse of vintage MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali shone with the ball, and barring a few extras, things worked out for Chennai. But, not so much for Lucknow.

After CSK had posted 217/7 on board, LSG had got off to a promising start with KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers forging a 79-run stand for the first wicket, but after Mayers departed, LSG just lost their way, and allowed CSK to claw back into the game.

The win allowed CSK to jump to sixth, while the defeat for LSG meant they slipped one position to third.

Let’s now take a look at some top moments from the game:

MS Dhoni turns back the clock

MS Dhoni and Chennai, that’s almost like a match made in heaven. CSK fans had missed watching Dhoni bat at Chepauk for almost four years, and Monday witnessed Dhoni turn back the clock with his batting, albeit a very short cameo. As they say, it was short but sweet.

Dhoni came into bat with CSK’s score reading 203/6 in the final over. Dhoni, facing a length ball from Mark Wood, used his full power to smash over deep third man and clear the boundary ropes for his first six. He then followed it up with another maximum, slamming the pull over deep square leg while facing a short ball.

A treat for the Chennai crowd! 😍@msdhoni is BACK in Chennai & how 💥#TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG WATCH his incredible two sixes 🔽 pic.twitter.com/YFkOGqsFVT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2023

The crowd at Chepauk were roaring , and just when they thought they could watch a bit more of Dhoni, the former India captain was caught by Bishnoi at deep cover.

Moeen Ali shines

Moeen Ali was the pick of CSK’s bowlers against LSG, scalping four wickets to finish with figures of 4/26. When Moeen played against GT, he did not get an opportunity to bowl, but in Chennai, he made full use of his four overs to enthrall the home crowd.

What a dream spell by Moeen Ali. He took the wickets of Rahul, Mayers, Krunal & Stoinis. 4 for 26 from four overs while defending 218 runs. pic.twitter.com/6rTf88CcZN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 3, 2023

Moeen first struck for CSK in the sixth over, when Kyle Mayers was caught by Devon Conway at deep midwicket. He then went onto see off KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis in the eighth, 10th and 14th overs respectively to finish his spell that eventually won him the Player of the Match award.

It’s safe to say that Moeen’s spin ruled the roost for CSK.

Gaikwad scores another fifty

Another IPL match, another fifty it was for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad had scored 92 against GT that went in vain, and against LSG, he amassed 57 off 31 balls while helping CSK get off to a strong start.

Gaikwad was involved in a 110-run stand with Conway for the first wicket before Gaikwad was caught by the short third man fielder. Gaikwad had gone for a slog sweep over midwicket, but ended up getting a top edge instead.

Anyhow, two consecutive fifties to start off the season would have put some confidence in Gaikwad.

Strong start to LSG chase, but falters later

A total of 218 is tough to chase down in a format like T20, but Lucknow Super Giants had got of to a promising start on Monday. KL Rahul (20) and Kyle Mayers (53) had forged 79 runs for the first wicket before the latter departed, and eventually LSG lost the momentum, with wickets at regular intervals hurting them.

The next best partnership after the opening stand was a 39-run stand between Krishnappa Gowtham and Ayush Badoni for the seventh wicket, but eventually the pressure of chasing a big total got the better of Lucknow.

From 79/1, LSG were restricted to 130/5, and later 205/7.

Kyle Mayers makes a case for his selection

With South Africa’s Quinton de Kock set to be available from LSG’s next game against SRH on Friday, there comes a question over Kyle Mayers’ selection in the playing XI.

Apart from Mayers currently, the other three overseas players in the XI are Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Mark Wood, all of whom are certainties to make the XI. And now, the question is, should LSG go with Mayers over de Kock?

Kyle Mayers madness in the IPL! – 73 (38) in the first match.

– 53* (21) in this match. – Unbelievable impact by Mayers, he got an opportunity in the opening department and he proved himself! pic.twitter.com/hQhuVgxTuD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 3, 2023

Mayers has made a case for his selection in the XI, slamming two fifties in the first two games for LSG. While the West Indian amassed 73 off 38 against DC, he followed it up with a 22-ball 53 against Chennai.

De Kock, who was LSG’s second highest run-getter last season (508), had been engaged with the South African national team, and was not available for LSG’s first two games. However, with de Kock’s imminent arrival in India, also poses a selection headache for the LSG team management.

It will be interesting to see who among Mayers or de Kock gets the nod in the playing XI.

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.