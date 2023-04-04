MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings made a winning return to Chepauk as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in a high-scoring game to pick up their first win of IPL 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad was on song again as he smashed 57 off 31 and Devon Conway supported him with a knock of 47 off 29 as CSK made 217/7.

LSG were restricted to 205/7.

IPL 2023: Top moments from CSK’s win over LSG

The icing on the cake was Dhoni’s blistering cameo of 12 off 3 balls that came in the last over. Batting at No 8, Dhoni smashed LSG pacer Mark Wood for two consecutive sixes before departing on the third ball. The first six was dispatched over the third man area, while the second one was deposited in deep square leg stands.

A treat for the Chennai crowd! 😍@msdhoni is BACK in Chennai & how 💥#TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG WATCH his incredible two sixes 🔽 pic.twitter.com/YFkOGqsFVT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2023

With his powerful knock, Dhoni also joined the elite list of batters to complete 5,000 runs in IPL. He was just short by 8 runs at the start of the match. Dhoni is the seventh batter to clock 5,000 runs in IPL after Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers.

Dhoni was returning to Chennai stadium after four years and was welcomed by a boisterous crowd. The former India skipper acknowledged the love of fans at the toss and said that playing at Chepauk “means a lot” to the team.

“It does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we’ve not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we’ve been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational; a few stands were empty earlier. Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot,” Dhoni said at the toss.

