Dhoni slammed two sixes during his blistering cameo as he became the seventh batter to complete 5,000 runs in IPL history.
MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings made a winning return to Chepauk as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in a high-scoring game to pick up their first win of IPL 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad was on song again as he smashed 57 off 31 and Devon Conway supported him with a knock of 47 off 29 as CSK made 217/7.
LSG were restricted to 205/7.
IPL 2023: Top moments from CSK’s win over LSG
The icing on the cake was Dhoni’s blistering cameo of 12 off 3 balls that came in the last over. Batting at No 8, Dhoni smashed LSG pacer Mark Wood for two consecutive sixes before departing on the third ball. The first six was dispatched over the third man area, while the second one was deposited in deep square leg stands.
A treat for the Chennai crowd! 😍@msdhoni is BACK in Chennai & how 💥#TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG
WATCH his incredible two sixes 🔽 pic.twitter.com/YFkOGqsFVT
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2023
With his powerful knock, Dhoni also joined the elite list of batters to complete 5,000 runs in IPL. He was just short by 8 runs at the start of the match. Dhoni is the seventh batter to clock 5,000 runs in IPL after Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers.
Dhoni was returning to Chennai stadium after four years and was welcomed by a boisterous crowd. The former India skipper acknowledged the love of fans at the toss and said that playing at Chepauk “means a lot” to the team.
“It does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we’ve not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we’ve been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational; a few stands were empty earlier. Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot,” Dhoni said at the toss.
Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Gaikwad's classy knock off just 50 balls from which he struck four boundaries and nine sixes took CSK to 178 for 7. The Titans, however, chased down the target with four balls to spare, riding on Shubman Gill's 63 off 36 balls on Friday
Dhoni and Jadeja coming out to bat after Shivam Dube backfired as CSK lost to Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023.
Gaikwad slammed his second successive fifty and shared 110 runs for the opening wicket with Conway (47 off 29) as CSK posted a commanding 217 for 7 after being sent into bat.