Ishan Kishan smashed his way into the record books and brought himself back into Team India’s plans for the 2023 World Cup at home with a slam-bang 210 off just 131 deliveries against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Kishan’s whirlwind knock not only brought joy back into the lives of Indian cricket fans after their mixed run in recent assignments, helping them collect a sizeable consolation win over the Bangla Tigers, but it also inspired many, including cricketers struggling to revive their international careers such as Karun Nair.

Much like Kishan, who had been sidelined from India’s white-ball plans despite his immense potential as the Men in Blue opted to give chances to Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, Karnataka batter Nair has found himself dropped from the senior team despite being only one of the two Indians with a Test triple-century.

“Dear cricket, give me one more chance,” Nair wrote in an emotional tweet, ending it with the ‘crossed-finger’ emoji.

Dear cricket, give me one more chance.🤞🏽 — Karun Nair (@karun126) December 10, 2022

The post has since received thousands of retweets and likes and several supportive replies, with former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh writing: “Stay strong, Karun. You will be back. You are still a quality batsman.”

Nair made his India debut during the tour of Zimbabwe in the summer of 2016, featuring in two ODIs, and went on to make his Test debut against England at home later that year.

During the fifth Test in Chennai against the Englishmen, the Karnataka right-hand batter would become only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple hundred in Tests, bringing up the coveted milestone with a boundary and remaining unbeaten on 303 as the hosts declared on 759, later winning the match by an innings and 75 runs.

Nair would then feature in the Test series against Australia, but was dropped from the side after the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala and has not represented the country ever since.

