Senior Australia batter David Warner on Friday expressed disappointment after being ruled out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India following a concussion during the second Test in Delhi.

“Sad to leave the tour injured and Not the memories that I wanted. Thanks to all the fans that turned up to all our games that we have played so far. Delhi did not go our way but two more games to go for the team and hopefully we can rebound quickly,” Warner wrote on his official Instagram handle.

Also read: Warner hopes to make Ashes cut

In the three innings he has played against India on this tour, Warner has managed just 26 runs, averaging at just 8.66. Warner played both innings of the first Test in Nagpur, but batted only in the first innings in the second Test in Delhi, in which he sustained some blows to his head. It was later revealed that the 36-year-old had suffered a hairline fracture.

Warner was eventually ruled out of the remaining two Tests, and was replaced by Matt Renshaw for the remainder of the Delhi Test.

With victories in Nagpur and Delhi inside three days, Rohit Sharma-led India have already taken a 2-0 lead, and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India are just one win away from making the World Test Championship final.

The third Test will be played in Indore from 1 March.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.