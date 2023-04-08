Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: David Warner becomes third player with 6000 runs in IPL history

David Warner is the fastest to the 6000 run milestone - taking fewer innings than Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to the mark

IPL 2023: David Warner becomes third player with 6000 runs in IPL history

David Warner became the third player and first overseas player to reach the 6000 runs mark in IPL history. Image: Sportzpics

Guwahati: David Warner became the third player to score 6000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history during Match 11 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Warner only trails Virat Kohli (6727 runs) of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shikhar Dhawan (6370 runs) of the Punjab Kings.

Warner is also the fastest to the 6000 run milestone. He’s taken 165 innings to the milestone while Kohli and Dhawan needed 188 and 199 innings respectively.

The Aussie, who has donned the Orange Cap on three occasions, in IPL 2015, 2017 and 2019, reached the milestone with a four. RR seamer Trent Boult, who removed Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in the opening over, sent in a short ball that was pulled behind square for four.

Later, the left-hander brought up a 44-ball fifty with a boundary off Ravichandran Ashwin. This was Warner’s 57th half-century in the IPL. He has also struck four centuries in the tournament.

He eventually perished for 65 runs after being adjudged leg before from Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling. The knock took his tally to 6039 runs.

Despite Warner’s fifty, Delhi Capitals succumbed to a third straight defeat in IPL this season. RR’s 57 run win took them top of the points table.

Updated Date: April 08, 2023 20:05:58 IST

