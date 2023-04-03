Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2023 Points Table update, Orange and Purple Cap list: RR beat SRH to jump to top spot

Cricket

Check out the updated IPL 2023 points table after the match between RCB and MI that was held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with Jos Buttler after dismissing SRH opener Mayank Agarwal. Sportzpics

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore collected wins in their respective matches in Sunday’s IPL 2023 double-header, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians respectively.

The wins meant that both RR and RCB joined defending champions Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings with two points after their opening game.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings succumbed to a five4-wicket defeat to GT in the very first match of the season, while Sunrisers Hyderabad endured a heavy 72-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Apart from MI and CSK, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are the other two teams to have lost their opening matches.

Every team has played a match each, and the second round of league matches begin with Chennai Super Kings hosting Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk on Monday.

Here’s a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table after the RCB vs MI game:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 RR 1 1 0 0  +3.600 2
2 LSG 1 1 0 0 +2.500 2
3 RCB 1 1 0 0 +1.981 2
4 GT 1 1 0 0 +0.514 2
5 PBKS 1 1 0 0 -+0.438 2
6 KKR 1 0 1 0 -0.438 0
7 CSK 1 0 1 0 -0.514 0
8 MI 1 0 1 0 -1.981 0
9 DC 1 0 1 0 -2.500 0
10 SRH 1 0 1 0 -3.600 0

List of Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders

CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad (92 runs) is the current holder of the Orange Cap. MI’s Tilak Varma (84) is behind him in second place, with Virat Kohli (82) not too far behind in third place.

England pacer Mark Wood, who plays for LSG, claimed a five-wicket haul against DC, and he leads the Purple Cap standings, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal (4) and Arshdeep Singh (3) of RR and PBKS respectively.

Orange Cap holder: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) – 92 runs

Purple Cap holder: Mark Wood (LSG) – 5 wickets

Updated Date: April 03, 2023 17:28:30 IST

