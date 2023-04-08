RR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals could only muster 142/9 chasing 200 runs against Rajasthan Royals in Match 11 of Indian Premier League in Guwahati.
Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Preview: How many losses do you need to endure before you press the proverbial panic button? That is the question Delhi Capitals must be asking themselves as they approach the contest against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.
DC have played two and lost two. At the top, without Rishabh Pant, the batting hasn’t clicked with David Warner among the runs but not finding support from fellow opener Prithvi Shaw.
The middle-order was undone by the raw pace of Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph against Gujarat Titans in Capitals’ previous outing.
With the objective of getting runs on board, they couldn’t have asked for a better surface and venue than Guwahati.
For Rajasthan Royals the concern is in fixing the batting order despite scoring 203 (vs SRH) and 192 (vs PBKS). If the order was in place, they might have beaten Punjab in their most recenting game.
One of the biggest dilemmas for RR is where do you play Devdutt Padikkal? He had great success as opener at RCB but has struggled at No 4 with RR.
If he does move up the order, it would force an entire rejig of batting including that of an in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The change could well happen with Jos Buttler an uncertainty for this one. He jarred his little finger while taking a catch in the match against Punjab and wasn’t able to open.
Capitals will be without Mitchell Marsh who has flown home for his wedding and will rejoin the squad next week.
