The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is all set to begin in March and cricket fans are gearing up to watch their favourite stars in action. While there was considerable excitement about overseas players like Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine and Megan Schutt playing in India, some cricketers, unfortunately, went unsold. England cricketer Danielle Wyatt was among them.

The 31-year-old batter did not find any bidders. After the WPL 2023 auction ended, Danni Wyatt expressed her disappointment at not getting a chance to play in the high-stakes tournament. The England batter took to Twitter and wrote, “Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken. Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket.”

Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken 💔 Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) February 14, 2023



The emotional post garnered a lot of attention, with many fans consoling the batter. Some even advised her to try once more in the next season. Danielle Wyatt had a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Apart from her, high-profile players like Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt and Alana King were also snubbed in the inaugural auction.

As for Wyatt, the right-handed batter is currently part of England’s squad in the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in South Africa. In the games against West Indies and Ireland, England registered easy wins. However, Wyatt failed to make a significant contribution in both encounters, scoring 16 and 11 runs respectively.

The top-order batter is currently ranked 16th in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings. Wyatt has played against India in 18 fixtures, scoring 365 runs at an average of 26.07.

Wyatt’s teammate Nat Scriver-Brunt became the joint most-expensive overseas player at this year’s WPL auction. She joined Mumbai Indians for a sum of Rs 3.2 crore. Ashleigh Gardner was also bought by the Gujarat Giants for the same amount.

The Women’s Premier League will begin on 4 March with the opener between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The tournament will have a total of 22 fixtures. Five teams – Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz – will be vying for the title. The final will be played at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on 26 March.

