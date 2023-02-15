Mumbai: The much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) will start with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on 4 March. The BCCI announced the schedule for the inaugural season of WPL 2023 on Tuesday. The final of the tournament will be held on 26 March.

Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will hold 11 matches each in the inaugural edition of the tournament which will have 22 games — 20 league matches, one eliminator and final — being played across 23 days.

The opening match and the eliminator on 24 March will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai while the final will he held at Brabourne Stadium on 26 March.

“On Sunday, 5th March 2023, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI,” the BCCI said in a release.

“UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening. The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

“There will be 4 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST,” it said.

Five teams — Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz — on Monday splurged their purse to acquire some of the best players in the international and domestic circuit.

India’s Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for a whopping Rs 3.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 crore.

Among the foreign players, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver were the top buys as they were sold to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.20 crore respectively.

India’s U-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore.

