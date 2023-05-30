After a span of more than two months with as many as 74 matches taking place during this time, we finally have arrived at the conclusion of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 16th edition of the cash-rich league, one of the more memorable editions that witnessed more 200-plus totals scored and more matches go down to the wire than ever before, ended with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium to clinch their fifth title.

It was perhaps fitting or ironic, depending on how one views it, that a Gujarati ultimately clinched victory for Chennai over Gujarat in Gujarat, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashing a six and a four off the last two deliveries of the final to guide the ‘Yellow Army’ to a thrilling five-wicket victory after the target was revised to 171 from 15 overs from 215.

Looking back at the events of the summit clash, there were quite a few milestones reached and records broken. There was also a first achieved by a noted player.

We take a look at all of that in detail in our statistical round-up below:

— Chennai Super Kings have now gone level with Mumbai Indians in terms of titles won (5).

— CSK captain MS Dhoni became the first player in the history of the IPL to complete 250 appearances.

— Ambati Rayudu has now gone level with MI skipper Rohit Sharma in the list of players part of most IPL Final wins (6)

— B Sai Sudharsan’s 47-ball 96 is now the third-highest individual score in an IPL final, and the second-highest by an uncapped Indian batter in IPL playoffs.

— The 2023 final became only the second in the history of the league to go down to the very last delivery. The first such instance was the final of the inaugural edition in 2008 in which RR beat CSK by three wickets.

