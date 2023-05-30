Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023 Final: 'Unstoppable', Twitterati overjoyed as CSK down GT to clinch fifth title in Ahmedabad

Cricket

IPL 2023 Final: 'Unstoppable', Twitterati overjoyed as CSK down GT to clinch fifth title in Ahmedabad

Twitterati were overjoyed after CSK clinched their fifth Indian Premier League title by beating GT in the final in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023 Final: 'Unstoppable', Twitterati overjoyed as CSK down GT to clinch fifth title in Ahmedabad

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to clinch IPL 2023. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were crowned champions of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, with a remarkable five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Tuesday.

CSK had earlier won the toss and opted to field first, and although they got rid of in-form GT opener Shubman Gill (39), Sai Sudharsan  (96) revived their innings to lead them to 214/4.

Just three balls into the chase, rain made its entrance at the Narendra Modi Stadium and delayed the match for more than an hour.

Related Articles

IPL

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: CSK, at Chepauk, stand in GT's way of second straight final

IPL

IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Form guide, head-to-head, live streaming and all you need to know

And once the match resumed, the playing conditions were revised, and under the Duckworth Lewis Stern method, CSK were handed a target of 161 from 15 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, who have produced some productive stands, got CSK off to a confident start, forging a 74-run stand for the opening wicket before Gaikwad departed in the seventh over, and Conway followed in the same over, just three balls later.

Despite Noor Ahmad’s double breakthrough, Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Shivam Dube (32*) gave CSK hope with a 39-run stand, but the former was dismissed by Mohit Sharma in the 11th over.

Ambati Rayudu, playing his final IPL match of his career, played a short but sweet cameo of 19 off eight balls, before Ravindra Jadeja (15*) sealed the win in style, with a six and a four off the last two balls.

Twitterati were overjoyed as CSK equalled Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL title wins of five. Here are a few reactions:

Updated Date: May 30, 2023 03:42:00 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023 Final: 'Not going to make excuses', says Hardik Pandya after GT's five-wicket loss to CSK
First Cricket News

IPL 2023 Final: 'Not going to make excuses', says Hardik Pandya after GT's five-wicket loss to CSK

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said he had no excuses to make after his team lost the IPL 2023 final to Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad credits pre-season camp and role clarity for CSK's success
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad credits pre-season camp and role clarity for CSK's success

Ruturaj Gaikwad said Chennai Super Kings planned the season well from the start and have maintained continuity for the squad.

MS Dhoni on retirement: 'IPL has taken a toll, I have 8-9 months to decide'
First Cricket News

MS Dhoni on retirement: 'IPL has taken a toll, I have 8-9 months to decide'

“I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I’ll always be there for CSK, whether it’s playing or something outside," said MS Dhoni.