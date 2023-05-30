Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were crowned champions of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, with a remarkable five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Tuesday.

CSK had earlier won the toss and opted to field first, and although they got rid of in-form GT opener Shubman Gill (39), Sai Sudharsan (96) revived their innings to lead them to 214/4.

Just three balls into the chase, rain made its entrance at the Narendra Modi Stadium and delayed the match for more than an hour.

And once the match resumed, the playing conditions were revised, and under the Duckworth Lewis Stern method, CSK were handed a target of 161 from 15 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, who have produced some productive stands, got CSK off to a confident start, forging a 74-run stand for the opening wicket before Gaikwad departed in the seventh over, and Conway followed in the same over, just three balls later.

Despite Noor Ahmad’s double breakthrough, Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Shivam Dube (32*) gave CSK hope with a 39-run stand, but the former was dismissed by Mohit Sharma in the 11th over.

Ambati Rayudu, playing his final IPL match of his career, played a short but sweet cameo of 19 off eight balls, before Ravindra Jadeja (15*) sealed the win in style, with a six and a four off the last two balls.

Twitterati were overjoyed as CSK equalled Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL title wins of five. Here are a few reactions:

Chennai Super Kings have done it again. What a nail biting yet brilliant finale of the season it was. Congratulations to the yellow army on their fifth IPL title Brilliance is the word for their team work @chennaiIPL

#CSK #IPL2023 #Champions #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/qLq2gYaIKz — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 29, 2023

CHAMPIONS, UNSTOPPABLE! Congratulations to #CSK on their incredible IPL 2023 victory! They’ve shown remarkable unity and never-give-up spirit. Celebrate this triumph with the mighty Chennai Super Kings! #WhistlePodu #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/dsRrdS4FDW — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 29, 2023

Chennai Super Kings has painted yellow in IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/9jC0BiKlZp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

Instagram story by King Kohli for Chennai Super Kings. pic.twitter.com/MDewGVfBH0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

A privilege to be there at the end with @RaviShastriOfc & @irbishi. Two great callers of the game!

Congrats CSK & thank you to every single person who was a part of this seasons IPL! pic.twitter.com/RW1DHRnmo0 — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 29, 2023

You can see what CSK are good at…in the field. But why do they win so much?

It’s because of what we can’t see, the intangibles. Let’s call it ‘culture’. That’s what makes CSK special, the culture they have created within their camp. #IPL2023Final — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 29, 2023

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL. You are a great franchise. And I say so after speaking to the players who always seem to think they are given a fair deal, even through last year’s campaign. A 5th title is huge — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 29, 2023

Naseeb Ka dhani @msdhoni well done Csk . Jadeja you beauty. Rayudu that’s the way to retire what a player you have been — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 29, 2023

Unreal tournament! Well done CSK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 29, 2023

MSD. CSK. Just a man and a team that finds a way. Congratulations on the 5th #TataIPL title. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 29, 2023

Pulsating finish to what eventually became a great final. When Dhoni fell pendulum had swung Gujarat’s way. But Jadeja won tough battle against Mohit to clinch a memorable win. CSK’s 5th title after finishing 9th last season. The legend of MSD goes further skywards — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 29, 2023