The ongoing 2023 edition has become now become the most unique of the seasons in the history of IPL.

The cash-rich league, after all, has never had the final postponed for any reason whatsoever. But the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Sunday evening became the first so far to be put off for another day as the continuing rain made it impossible for the match to even start.

The match is now scheduled for Monday and it will start at the same time 7:30 pm with the toss at 7:00 pm.

Chennai Super Kings, in what has been said to be their skipper MS Dhoni’s last IPL season, were poised to take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday as they had set their eyes set on winning their fifth title and coming on the same footing with Mumbai Indians, who currently hold the record for winning the tournament for the most number of times.

Gujarat Titans, who are just into their second season have one title to their name and are hopeful for a second on the trot, were also set to put up a memorable performance in front of their home audience at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rain, however, dampened the excitement and the teams had to hold on to their horses for one more day to have it out between them.

But what if showers return to Ahmedabad tomorrow as well?

In that case, match officials will follow the same cut-off timings — 9.35 pm for a full 20-over contest, 12.06 am the following day for a five-overs-a-side contest.

And if the match can’t be played tomorrow as well then according to playing conditions, the trophy will be handed over to the side that finished higher on the points table in the league stage.

Which means a second title on the trot for the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in as many appearances since making their debut last year.

