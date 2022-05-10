IPL 2022: Shubman Gill becomes second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to bat through 20 overs without hitting a six in an innings

Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to bat through 20 overs in an IPL innings without scoring a maximum. Tendulkar did this against the Chennai Super Kings back in 2019 edition of the cash-rich league.

Gill, while batting against Lucknow Super Giants, remained unbeaten at 63 off 49 and struck seven fours during his knock.

After winning the toss, Titans' captain Hardik Pandya opted to bat first but the side didn't really have a great start to the proceedings as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were 51/3 when Gill was joined by David Miller in the middle.

The two batters stitched a stand of 52 runs for the fourth wicket before Miller departed for 26 off 24. Rahul Tewatia came in next and the left-handed batter chipped in with a 14-ball 26* to help the side put 144/4 on the board in 20 overs.

Players who batted through all 20 overs of an IPL innings without hitting a six: Sachin Tendulkar v CSK, 2009

Shubman Gill v LSG, today#IPL2022 #LSGvGT — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 10, 2022

Later, the Gujarat bowlers got into the act and ripped through the Super Giants' batting order and bundled them out for 82 to win the match by 62 runs and make a place for themselves in the playoffs. Rashid returned with figures of 4/24 in 3.5 overs while Yash Dayal and Sai Kishore scalped a couple of wickets apiece.

