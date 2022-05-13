Explained: The DRS controversy and what happened during CSK vs MI at Wankhede

The Chennai Super Kings got out of the playoffs race in IPL 2022 after suffering a defeat against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. After being put into bat first by MI, the CSK were bowled out for 97 in 16 overs after Mumbai pacers rattled the top order. Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 36 off 33 for the Super Kings. The clash between the two sides gathered a lot of controversy right at the start.

What exactly happened?

CSK’s Devon Conway was up against Daniel Sams on the second delivery of the match. The fast bowler trapped Conway in front of the stumps with a fullish delivery angled into the left-hander.

Loud appeal and up went the finger. It seemed the ball was going down leg but the left-hander wasn't able to take the review because of a temporary power cut that made the DRS unavailable for a while. The system was restored post 1.4 overs but the damage had been done till then as CSK had already lost three wickets.

“Before the toss, there was a short circuit and there was an issue in the system. Because of this, the toss was delayed. One floodlight tower wasn’t getting enough power supply. The officials are working to restore the system,” a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official was quoted as saying to The Indian Express earlier.

Who said what?

The Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming expressed disappointment on the incident but also said that it’s part of the game.

"It was a little bit unlucky that it happened at that time," Fleming said about the absence of DRS at the post-match press conference.

"We were a little disappointed, but that's still part of the game, isn't it? It sort of set off a chain of events that were not in our favour, but we should be better than that. It certainly wasn't a great start."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wasn't really impressed with what all happened and said that it was "astonishing" that DRS was unavailable due to power cut.

“It was astonishing that DRS was unavailable due to power cut. It’s such a big league that a generator can be used. Whatever software there was, that could have been run with power generated through backup. This is a big question for the BCCI,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle later explained the whole scenario and why it had nothing to do with "budgets and planning".

“When you lose power, the generators come on automatically and that is how the coverage continues. But some machines need to reboot and that takes time and that is when DRS is unavailable. This is the situation all over the world. It has nothing to do with budgets or planning,” Bhogle wrote.

When you lose power, the generators come on automatically and that is how the coverage continues. But some machines need to reboot and that takes time and that is when DRS is unavailable. This is the situation all over the world. It has nothing to do with budgets or planning. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2022

I have been at many tournaments and bilateral games that have continued without DRS for a while. That is the global protocol. As soon as the machines are ready, DRS resumes. The production set-up here is world class. Sorry if that comes in the way of of easy anger — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2022

I hope that helps. Good night. Oh, and by the way, I have been accused of being biased in favour of, and against, every team in the IPL. I don't mind that because I know it will never happen! 🙂. Cheers — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2022

The umpire probably got it wrong,it was called out,and everyone has off days.But I will say this. A lot of the comments (remember the outrage on the high full toss in the last over of DC vs RR) have arisen out of not knowing the laws.The umpire was right that day but copped abuse — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2022

Mumbai Indians later had a few early hiccups as they lost wickets a regular intervals and were reduced to 33/4 before Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen steadied the ship for the side and chipped in with a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket. Hrithik was eventually out for 18 off 23 while Varma remained unbeaten at 34 off 32 as the side went over the line in the 15th over.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.