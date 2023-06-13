Recently crowned Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad dedicated his engagement ceremony to the people of Chennai and the South culture through an Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Gaikwad got married to Utkarsha Pawar, who is a cricketer from Maharashtra.

Sharing pictures of his engagement on the social media platform, the 26-year old cricketer wrote, ‘Being part of my life and my journey right from the start knew exactly About the Important Aspects of my Life.’

“She decided to dedicate the entire traditional Maharashtrian engagement to The Chennai People and the South culture Because of The importance of that city and what Chennai Super Kings Have done to my Life!💛 Indeed it turned out to be really really Special !! I love you ! Utkarsha.💛,” he added.

Because of his nuptials, the cricketer missed the World Test Championship final where he was a standby player. His place was taken by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruturaj Gaikwad (@ruutu.131)

Gaikwad tied knot with Utkarsha Pawar on 3 June in Mahabaleshwar. Both the cricketers became life-partners in a typical Maharashtrian wedding, but gave their engagement a South Indian touch.

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has garnered more than 1 lakh views and thousands of comments by fans. Some even dropped love and smiley emoticons to express their affection for the newly weds.

In the picture shared on 12 June, Pawar can be seen dressed in blue South Indian saree whereas Gaikwad can be seen wearing traditional South-Indian attire.

Pawar accompanied Gaikwad throughout the IPL season. She was also seen seeking blessings from CSK captain MS Dhoni by touching his feet.

Since, his first appearance for CSK in IPL 2020, Gaikwad’s life and career has changed completely. Gaikwad smashed three fifties after recording three low scores in the first six games for CSK in 2020. He then went on to become the Orange Cap winner, played for the national side and is now a two-time IPL champion.

