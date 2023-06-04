Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad got married to his long-time girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar on Saturday. The couple tied the knot in Mahabaleshwar.

IPL 2023 champions CSK’s player Gaikwad shared photos from his wedding on Instagram and captioned it as saying, “From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!,”.

CSK players Shivam Dube and Prashant Solanki attended Gaikwad’s wedding whereas Shikhar Dhawan, Rashid Khan, Shreyas Iyer, and Umran Malik flocked the comments section with lovely messages.

Gaikwad was selected as one of the standby players for the India-Australia World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be played at The Oval between June 7 and 11. But he later had to withdraw himself because of the marriage. Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was named as his replacement for the game.

Utkarsha, Gaikwad’s wife, is a Pune-based cricketer who represents Maharashtra in domestic cricket. The 24-year-old all-rounder’s last appearance was in November 2021.

Gaikwad had another successful season in the IPL this year. The 26-year old formed a successful opening pair with Devon Conway as the duo scored 849 partnership runs, the third-highest in an IPL season and second most by an opening pair.

In the 2023 season, Gaikwad played a key role in CSK’s fifth title victory, scoring 590 runs at a strike rate of 147.50 in 16 matches.

