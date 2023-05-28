Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included in India’s World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 squad as a stand-by player in place of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, a media report said on Sunday. Gaikwad will not be travelling to England for the WTC Final as he is getting married in June first week.

The WTC final between India and Australia will be played from 7 June at The Oval in London.

Jaiswal will be flying for England in the next few days, ESPNCricinfo said in a report.

Jaiswal, an opener himself, has been in top form recently, scoring 625 runs in 14 matches for Rajasthan Royals including one century in IPL 2023.

In the 2022-23 Ranji season, he smashed 315 runs in five matches including one hundred. Overall in 15 first-class matches, he has scored 1845 runs at an average of 80.21 with nine centuries.

Already the first batch of Indian players including Virat Kohli and coach Rahul Dravid have departed for England to prepare for the WTC Final. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are likely to leave on Sunday.

India were also part of the WTC Final in 2021 which they lost to New Zealand.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.