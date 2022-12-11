India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was on song against Bangladesh in the third ODI after the left-handed batter struck a double ton to etch his name in the record books. Ishan had come in place of injured Rohit Sharma who was ruled out of the final ODI with a thumb injury.

Dinesh Karthik lauded Kishan for his knock but also questioned Shikhar Dhawan’s place once Sharma returns. Dhawan hasn’t been in greatest of forms with the bat.

“For Sri Lanka series, where does Dhawan stand? It is going to be interesting to see how they are going to leave out Ishan Kishan. Shubman Gill has been doing so well. If Rohit Sharma is available, somebody has to miss out. It could well be him (Dhawan). That could be a sad end to a glorious career. But some questions to answer for the new selectors,” he told Cricbuzz.

Karthik lavished praise on Ishan and said that the youngster had grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

“Interestingly, if Shubman Gill had been part of the squad, he would have probably opened because he has been doing it for some time with aplomb. Ishan Kishan, given an opportunity, has taken it with both hands. This is going to put Shikhar Dhawan in a fix,” he said.

“It’s very nice to see someone coming out and being honest with the fact that, ‘you know what, I could have got a 300 if I had batted, but it didn’t happen’. Also shows his hunger. He has been walking that thin line with a few of the keepers being part of it and hence not getting that opportunity. Now, he has pushed that door and said, ‘I am ready. Are you going to look at me?'”

Ishan Kishan joined the elite club and became the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to notch up a double ton in ODIs.

Apart from Kishan, Virat Kohli was also back among runs in the 50-over format as he scored his 72nd international hundred as India posted 409/8 in 50 overs against Bangladesh.

The hosts were later bundled out for 182 to lose the match by 227 runs. However, they had taken an unassailable lead earlier after winning the first two games and won the series 2-1.

