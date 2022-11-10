Harbhajan Singh has said that it’s unfair to compare Dinesh Karthik to MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. The former India cricketer also shared his views on who should India pick between Karthik and Rishabh Pant for the semi-final against England in the T20 World Cup.

Wicketkeeper-batter Karthik has been assigned the role of a finisher in current India setup, however, he has only managed 14 runs in three innings so far in the World Cup. Rishabh Pant was given an opportunity against Zimbabwe in India’s last Super 12 match. Pant scored three runs in that match.

There’s suspense over who will play against England and captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the same on the eve of the match but he refused to reveal the lineup.

“What is going to happen tomorrow, I cannot tell you know but both of those keepers will be in play for selection,” Rohit said.

Harbhajan while speaking on the same topic said that India should pick Karthik but felt Pant will be given a go by the team management.

“I think I have no choice. I would go with Rahul Dravid, because he likes Rishabh Pant but I would like Dinesh Karthik who was playing earlier. Yes, it’s so tough to bat at that number, not many could do what Dhoni and Yuvraj did and you’re comparing DK with those players, who have been champions of the game. And yes, DK is a great, great player who has done well to get to this level. I think he should be a given a go. But yes they also want to have another left-hander in the team,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live.’

Harbhajan also spoke on Rohit’s form and how the England game will be a chance for redemption.

“I think this will create an opportunity for him to show his mettle. What we saw today with what Babar and Rizwan did, big players in big games, they go on to perform and Rohit is a big, big player and we all want him to score runs. When he scores runs, it feels like he’s batting on a different surface, no matter how difficult that surface is. We all want him to come into form and he’s been practising and trying. Things didn’t work so far, but it doesn’t mean it won’t work tomorrow. Tomorrow might be his day and when his day comes, India are going to win,” he said.

