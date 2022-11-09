Just like his batting approach, Jos Buttler is a straight shooter. A day ahead of the semi-final against India, he was asked if the differently-sized boundaries at the Adelaide Oval could have an impact on England’s batting style.

“We aim to bat with freedom and our approach hasn’t changed throughout the tournament. Tomorrow, I don’t want a par score or a sub-par score (and leave it to my bowlers). I want a par-plus score, which the opposition cannot chase. At the same time, we are confident of chasing down anything that India gives us,” he said.

It is a strange but effective method of oozing confidence ahead of a big clash. Additionally, it also throws down the gauntlet – by claiming to score a tall one or chase down something similar, England have made their pre-match move. Now, it is for India to reveal their cards or call England’s bluff. Thing is, India can only do it on the field of play.

If not poker, it could also be a game of chess. In any high-stakes game, or tournament, the contest isn’t only about what happens on the day. As always, mind games start a lot earlier. And with that comment, Buttler has egged India on. Of course, the Indian batters are quite professional and they wouldn’t respond to it in public. It remains to be seen if they can get down to business on the day at the Adelaide Oval.

For Rohit Sharma and company, meanwhile, this tournament has been about a process that was set in motion the day he became skipper. It is not to undermine what his predecessor did, or didn’t do. But to not qualify for the knockouts in the previous T20 World Cup wasn’t simply a disappointment. Indian cricket is a behemoth, so much so that it could field a B-squad in this World Cup and that team too would have a good shot of making the knockouts. From 2021 to 2022 then, Rohit’s team has only completed one part of the process.

“Any tournament like this can be divided into two. For us only one part of the process is done, and the ultimate goal is to win ICC trophies. We are still some distance away from that goal,” said the captain, on semi-final eve.

That distance can be measured in terms of Buttler’s challenge. It can be measured in England’s own assertion that, unlike the remainder of the cricketing universe, they don’t want to see an India-Pakistan final.

Forget who wins the first semi-final, for that is not in England’s control. Dealing with India is what they can control. The last time these two sides met in a T20 World Cup was back in Sri Lanka back in 2014. A lot has changed about this English side in its white-ball approach since then. And this change can be seen in how many English cricketers are part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) now, as compared to eight years ago. This relationship has brought the players and teams closer, so much so that they know each other inside out.

“All of them, as a team,” laughed Buttler, when asked who would be the main cause of worry for England in this Indian line-up. He isn’t going to lay down his cards so easily in public, of course. Even so, Suryakumar Yadav’s 360-play, Virat Kohli’s resurgence and KL Rahul’s late form has to be worrisome for the English attack.

In truth, this is the key differentiation between both sides. While England’s openers Buttler and Alex Hales have scored 244 runs between them, their middle order is struggling. None of Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan or Liam Livingstone has crossed the 60-run mark. For the Indian bowling attack, this is the key battle.

Simultaneously, it is also true. India’s opening partnerships have been a letdown. Rohit’s own form is worrisome, with only 89 runs coming off five innings. Later down the order, it could be a late toss-up between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. The finisher ploy hasn’t worked, and Pant has lost game time because of this catch-22 situation. Hardik Pandya has been there or thereabouts, getting the game time, but not scoring enough runs, even if his touch or form is quite encouraging.

At this point, the obvious question remains. All things considered equal, how does India get past England in Adelaide?

There is no doubt the Indian batters will have to come to the party on Thursday night. It is the team’s traditional strength of course, but additionally the bowling form – apart from Arshdeep Singh – isn’t much to write home about. As frail as the English middle-order might be, it will only be put under pressure by the Indian batting, not bowling. It is pretty much what Buttler alluded to when throwing down the gauntlet earlier.

In that light, the Indian batting is in some good shape. Virat Kohli is back to his imperious best. He has been batting aggressively in the net sessions, hardly missing any. Almost as if, he wants to stay in the zone throughout this tournament, and get the job done. He is batting as if possessed, a man on a mission, one that was unfinished last year in the UAE.

He won’t be able to do it alone, of course. India’s Mr. 360 has to come to the party, all over again. Time and again, the Indian batter’s record in the knockouts is talked about. Kohli, Rohit and Rahul have all wasted opportunities to make it count, and bring silverware home. It has been the story since 2013. Surely, Suryakumar Yadav doesn’t want to add his name to that infamous list.

It has been a long 12 months for SKY to set himself up, as the fulcrum of this Indian batting line-up, as well as the, conquer of the top spot in ICC T20I rankings. Perhaps whatever we have witnessed so far from him has all been just a precursor of things to come. If ever there was a time to make it all count, this is it!

