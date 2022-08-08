Commonwealth Games: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reveals reason behind loss against Australia in final

The India women's cricket team were left heartbroken following their defeat in the gold medal match in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a brave knock of 65 runs but was unable to rescue India from the clutches of defeat as Australia won the match at Birmingham's Edgbaston Cricket Ground by nine runs to clinch the gold medal.

Following the loss, Harmanpreet admitted that the Indian team made some mistakes in the final few overs of the match.

"We had full control of the game. But in the last few overs, we did some mistakes. We should have been more calculated. It is a good feeling to get a medal for our country. We are satisfied with our performance," said Harmanpreet to ANI.

Harmanpreet said that her stay at the crease and 96-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues were important and gave Team India a huge advantage.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet's batting partner in this match also said, "We are very proud of the way our team played during Commonwealth Games 2022. It feels good but there is always regret of not winning gold. It feels wonderful to contribute to India's medal tally. Playing cricket and winning a medal feels really good."

While Australia and India won gold and silver respectively, New Zealand defeated hosts England to win bronze.

