First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 48 May 14, 2018
PUN Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets
IPL | Match 47 May 13, 2018
MUM Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI plans to launch women's edition of Indian Premier League in next three years

India aims to launch a women's edition of the popular Indian Premier League cricket tournament in the next three years, a top official said on Tuesday.

AFP, May 15, 2018

New Delhi: India aims to launch a women's edition of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament in the next three years, a top official said on Tuesday.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

As part of the build-up, top international women players will take part in a Twenty20 exhibition game at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium later this month.

"We are planning to get a women's IPL in place in two to three years," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administrator Vinod Rai told AFP.

No firm details of the new league have yet been revealed, but pressure for a women's IPL has been building since India reached the final of the women's World Cup in England last year.

Women cricketers from Australia, England and South Africa will play an Indian team under IPL rules in the 22 May game in Mumbai.

"The match to be played between a BCCI XI and IPL XI will take place ahead of the first (men's IPL) playoff at the Wankhede Stadium," Rai said.

The Mithali Raj-led India lost to England in the World Cup final last year, and received a rapturous welcome on their return.

The ratings success of the World Cup prompted the International Cricket Council to promise a greater role for women's cricket.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018

Tags : #Australia #England #ICC #India Women's Cricket #Indian Premier League #International Cricket Council #Mithali Raj #Mumbai Wankhede Stadium #South Africa #SportsTracker #Wankhede Stadium

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
4
Rajasthan
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Punjab
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all