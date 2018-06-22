BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary blames CEO Rahul Johri for Champions Trophy being replaced by World T20 in 2021
BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary on Friday blamed CEO Rahul Johri for the Board's non-objection to the ICC's decision of converting the 2021 Champions Trophy into a World T20 championship.
Press Trust of India
June 22, 2018
New Delhi: BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary on Friday blamed CEO Rahul Johri for the Board's non-objection to the ICC's decision of converting the 2021 Champions Trophy into a World T20 championship.
"People are talking about how I didn't put in an objection at the ICC Board meeting when they decided to change the Champions Trophy into World T20. But let me tell you the decision to replace CT with World T20 was taken at the chief executives' meet," Chaudhary said after the BCCI Special General Meeting here today.
File photo of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. AFP
"Now in the chief executives' meet, there was another Indian who was representing," Chaudhary said without naming Johri.
However, it was clear that India might not sign the Members Participation Agreement (MPA) to be provided at the ICC annual conference in Dublin.
The CoA has show-caused Chaudhary asking him why he didn't keep the committee in the loop about the change in format after the decision was taken at the ICC quarterly meeting in Kolkata in April.
When asked if the BCCI will sign the MPA, Chaudhary was non committal.
"We have not decided whether we will sign the MPA. We will deliberate on it and let you know," Chaudhary said.
Meanwhile, it was learnt that the General Body wants Neeraj Kumar to continue as chief of Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) as current incumbent Ajit Singh's appointment has not been ratified by the units.
It was also learnt that general body has expressed reservations about Uttarakhand's entry into Ranji Trophy.
Updated Date:
Jun 22, 2018
