First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in ENG | 4th ODI Jun 21, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 6 wickets
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 6 Jun 20, 2018
NED Vs SCO
Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 23, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 23, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary blames CEO Rahul Johri for Champions Trophy being replaced by World T20 in 2021

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary on Friday blamed CEO Rahul Johri for the Board's non-objection to the ICC's decision of converting the 2021 Champions Trophy into a World T20 championship.

Press Trust of India, June 22, 2018

New Delhi: BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary on Friday blamed CEO Rahul Johri for the Board's non-objection to the ICC's decision of converting the 2021 Champions Trophy into a World T20 championship.

"People are talking about how I didn't put in an objection at the ICC Board meeting when they decided to change the Champions Trophy into World T20. But let me tell you the decision to replace CT with World T20 was taken at the chief executives' meet," Chaudhary said after the BCCI Special General Meeting here today.

File photo of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. AFP

File photo of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. AFP

"Now in the chief executives' meet, there was another Indian who was representing," Chaudhary said without naming Johri.

However, it was clear that India might not sign the Members Participation Agreement (MPA) to be provided at the ICC annual conference in Dublin.

The CoA has show-caused Chaudhary asking him why he didn't keep the committee in the loop about the change in format after the decision was taken at the ICC quarterly meeting in Kolkata in April.

When asked if the BCCI will sign the MPA, Chaudhary was non committal.

"We have not decided whether we will sign the MPA. We will deliberate on it and let you know," Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the General Body wants Neeraj Kumar to continue as chief of Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) as current incumbent Ajit Singh's appointment has not been ratified by the units.

It was also learnt that general body has expressed reservations about Uttarakhand's entry into Ranji Trophy.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018

Tags : #Ajit Singh #Amitabh Chaudhary #Anti Corruption Unit #BCCI #COA #ICC #Members Participation Agreement #Neeraj Kumar #Rahul Johri #Ranji Trophy #SportsTracker

Also See

Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all