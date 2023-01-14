In another controversial and jaw-dropping incident in the Big Bash League – after Adam Zampa’s run out at non-striker’s end, and Michael Nesser’s juggled catch at the long-off boundary – Melbourne Stars batters were awarded six runs after the ball went straight up in the air, and hit the roof at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne against their city rivals Melbourne Renegades.

The ball hit the roof twice – first in the third over and then in the 16th over. Joe Clarke swung across the line but got a top edge and the ball flew high to touch the roof.



An action replay of the same happened at the start of the 16th over when Beau Webster miscued a swing and the ball went as high to touch the roof. The batters would have been walking back to the pavilion since the ball would have not crossed the 30-yard circle either. However, with the roof in place, the umpire awarded six runs.

Earlier, this was considered a dead ball, like when the ball hits spider cam. The rule was changed in the second season. Ironically, the Renegades skipper Aaron Finch hit the roof and it was decided to consider it a six.

However, the most interesting part of the story is that the roof was closed as Melbourne is bearing intense heat and the organisers decided to have the roof closed for the important Melbourne-Derby.

Beau Webster sends ANOTHER one into the Marvel Stadium roof – and that’ll be another SIX runs!! 🤯#BBL12 pic.twitter.com/3YdMNv0cLv — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2023



Notably, despite of such sixes being awarded, Stars fell short by six runs in their run chase. Chasing a target of 163, the Stars ended their innings on 156 in 20 overs.

Melbourne Stars are lingering at the bottom of the points table, having won just three of their 11 fixtures.

