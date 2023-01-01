Brisbane Heat’s Michael Nesser showed some jaw-dropping antics at long off in the 19th over against Sydney Sixers to catch Jordan Silk’s loft on Sunday at the Gabba.

However, considering the manner in which the catch was taken, left fans split. While a part of the fans thought he was out, other segment thought that it was not fair enough for batter to be given out in that manner.

26 runs were needed off 11 deliveries when Silk lofted a fullish delivery outside off stump over long off. Nesser fielding in the deep caught it ahead of the boundary line but was running over the boundary cushion as he tried to balance himself. He released the ball in the air but it was falling inside the boundary.

Then came the masterpiece – he jumped and took the catch with both feet in the air, threw the ball outside the boundary, and went over the cushions to finally complete the catch.

Watch the video here –



While this was an excellent effort from the fielder and the batter was given out, this raised questions over the manner of dismissal and also the rules framed.

Sydney Sixers eventually fell 15 runs short of the 225-run target as Brisbane Heat bagged two crucial points.

Earlier, Josh Brown played a sensational innings scoring 62 off 23 deliveries that ensured Brisbane Heat putting up a mammoth total of 224 runs.

Twitter users were not happy with the decision given and didn’t hesitate to express their opinions. One of the users sarcastically suggested keeping the fielders outside the boundary circle, while another praised the presence of mind of the fielder.

OUT or NOT OUT? pic.twitter.com/evxLhL2hAv — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 1, 2023

What’s your take, out or not out?pic.twitter.com/qJsbJsjqgR — Stocks Picker (@anandchokshi19) January 1, 2023

What does the rule say if same thing happened, but instead of throwing in the air, the fielder threw it to a spectator who leaps in air, throws it to his dog who leaps n catches it n the fielder jumps back into field with ball in dog’s mouth? — Gautam (@gautyou) January 1, 2023

Needs to be a six, players could just stand outside the rope and jump up and rebound sixes into play. Horrendous rule — Firmino9 (@sifirminosenor) January 1, 2023

Next game, everyone should just stand outside the boundary rope, helps your chances if that’s allowed — Karl Seed ⚡️ (@KarlSeed29) January 1, 2023

No part of his body was touching the ground outside the boundary while holding the ball in his hands,so clearly out but what about his presence of mind.This probably never happened in a televised game of cricket earlier.The beautiful game of cricket never stops throwing surprises — Iqbal Bhawana (@iqbalbhawana) January 1, 2023

Cricket.com.au subsequently issued a release to explain why was the batter given out, citing the law.

Law 19.5.2 states: “A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.”

“Therefore – and this is the really important bit for those who argue you could simply set fielders behind the boundary – as long as the fielder’s first touch of the ball is within the rope, they are free to complete the grab however they like, so long as they aren’t grounded with the ball over the boundary,” the release further stated.

