Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa ran Melbourne Renegades batter, Tom Rogers, out at the non-striker’s end in the last over of the first innings, but the third umpire made the decision in favour of the batter after checking a key aspect of the rule, at the MCG on Tuesday.

The Big Bash League saw yet another dramatic and spicy incident after Michael Nesser’s catch at the long off boundary – still fresh in the memories – led to a serious debate.

Zampa was into his bowling action as Mackenzie Harvey was prepared to face him. Zampa rotated his arm, but kept the ball in his hand and did not bowl as he saw Rogers lurking quite far outside the crease.

The leg-spinner was quite confident of the run-out, but the on-field umpire went to the third umpire to confirm. The umpire subsequently informed Zampa that he had rolled his arm over before enabling the run-out.

“Third umpire to director, we gonna check whether the bowler’s arm passed the vertical, that satisfies the law for run-out at the bowler’s end,” the third umpire was heard on the broadcast.

After going through the replays, the TV umpire stated, “Now, his arm has gone past the vertical, therefore, Not Out.”

Check the video here:

Spicy, spicy scenes at the MCG. Not out is the call…debate away, friends! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/N6FAjNwDO7 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2023



Law 38.3.1 for run out at non-striker’s end states, “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out. In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out Run-out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.”

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee is not in favour of run-out at the non-striker’s end and made his stand clear on Fox while broadcasting.

“If he goes past where he’s meant to let go of the ball there…it’s deemed you can’t actually Mankad the batsman. Listen, I don’t like that rule, I don’t like the Mankad rule whatsoever, I reckon they should take it out of their hands.”



He further opined, “The best way to do it is to say to the batsman, if you leave your crease, you get docked five runs. Take it away from the bowler… I just don’t like seeing that in the game of cricket.”

Stars head coach David Hussey said that even if it was given out, we would have withdrawn our appeal.

“Spoke to Zampa already and he said, had it been given out, we would have withdrawn our appeal. It’s not the right way to play cricket.”

“If it had’ve been given out we would’ve withdrawn our appeal.” 🤔🤔🤔 #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/hxA1EVGWMO — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2023

The Renegades ended their innings at 141 in 20 overs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.