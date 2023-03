A tame end to what turned out to be another fiercely fought series between these two great cricketing nations, with India once again walking away with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in their possession. Australia, who have not beaten India in a Test series since 2014-15 at home, deserve credit for a superb comeback in the third and fourth Tests after crumbling to one-sided defeats inside three days in each of the first two games.

Among their biggest gains in this series would be the discovery of a couple of gems in Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann in the spin department, as well as Usman Khawaja and Travis Head's form with the bat at the top of the order. For the hosts, Virat Kohli ending a long drought after more than three years and the manner in which Axar Patel contributed both with bat and ball would be their key talking points.

Australia will certainly be backing themselves to come out on top in the World Test Championship final in June after the kind of fight they displayed in the last two weeks.