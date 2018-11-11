Australia vs South Africa: David Miller, Faf du Plessis' centuries hand Proteas 40-run win in third ODI, claim series 2-1
The victory handed South Africa their first ODI series win in Australia since 2009 and left Australia with plenty to ponder ahead of India's arrival this month for a three-format tour.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs PAKW Live Now
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs SLW Match Abandoned
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs BANW West Indies Women beat Bangladesh Women by 60 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 3rd T20I in Chennai: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan continue carnage
-
BJP faces tough fight in Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh; high anti-incumbency due to lack of jobs gives Congress edge
-
Uncertainty continues in Sri Lanka as President Maithripala Sirisena dissolves Parliament; all eyes now on Supreme Court
-
In Jallianwala Bagh, 1919, Kishwar Desai documents little-known stories of events before and after the massacre
-
Sarkar movie controversy: AIADMK criticises Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan's support for Vijay's film
-
Mo’Halla and the film Jagte Raho on everything that doesn’t disappear
-
Up to Rs 65,000 cr set aside for rail infrastructure projects in Mumbai, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
-
WTA season review: Women’s tennis continues on volatile, dramatic path as consistency evades stars
-
India vs West indies, LIVE cricket score, 3rd T20 at Chennai: भारत ने 50 रन पूरे
-
राजस्थान चुनाव: दिल्ली में दंगल की रणनीति से जयपुर हुआ सूना
-
ICC Women's World T20, India vs Pakistan, LIVE Score and Updates : निदा डार और बिस्माह मारूफ के बीच 50 रन की साझेदारी
-
पोंजी भ्रष्टाचार मामले में कर्नाटक के पूर्व मंत्री और खनन कारोबारी जनार्दन रेड्डी गिरफ्तार
-
मोदी बहुत बड़े नेता, लेकिन 2014 जैसा माहौल बनाना अब कठिन: प्रशांत किशोर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Hobart: David Miller and Faf du Plessis plundered big-hitting centuries in a batting masterclass as South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs to win their one-day series and inflict another defeat on Justin Langer's misfiring side.
The pair shared in a 252-run stand to power the Proteas to 320-5 in the third and final match in Hobart – a record fourth wicket partnership by South Africa against the hosts in Australia.
South Africa's David Miller (L) and Faf du Plessis smashed hundreds in series decider against Australia. AFP
They came together at 55-3 in the 16th over with Miller swatting 139 for his fifth limited-overs century and skipper du Plessis smashing 125 – his 10th one-day ton.
A composed Shaun Marsh cracked a fighting 106 in the run chase, ably supported by Marcus Stoinis (63) and Alex Carey (42) – an improvement on recent batting displays but still not good enough.
Pace spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn both took three wickets in controlled and disciplined spells.
The victory handed South Africa their first ODI series win in Australia since 2009 and left Australia with plenty to ponder ahead of India's arrival this month for a three-format tour.
"I thought we played our best game of cricket (of the tour)," said du Plessis after clinching the series 2-1.
"We challenged ourselves to put in a performance. From a batting point of view we were good, but from a bowling point of view we were excellent."
Australian captain Aaron Finch praised the partnership between Marsh and Stoinis, but admitted the South African attack was too hot to handle.
"They bowled exceptionally well at the end, credit to them in the last 10 overs," he said.
"After 35 overs we were in a great position but they took it away at the end."
Both sides opted for unchanged line-ups after Australia snapped a seven-game losing streak to clinch the second match in Adelaide on Friday by seven runs. South Africa easily won the first in Perth by six wickets.
Hard-hitting
After winning the toss and putting the visitors into bat, Australia got a dream start with Quinton de Kock out in the third over.
Mitchell Starc did the damage, bowling a perfect line and length, with de Kock getting a tickle on the ball and wicketkeeper Carey taking the catch.
Aiden Markram smashed three sixes, including one huge blow off Marcus Stoinis that went out of the ground and down the street, with a new ball needed, on his way to 32.
But as he looked set for a big score, he flicked a Starc delivery down leg side to Carey, leaving South Africa struggling.
Then hard-hitting Miller joined skipper du Plessis and the scoreboard began racing along.
Du Plessis was dropped on 29 and Miller escaped an lbw dismissal on 41 that was overturned on review.
They made the most of their second lives and began swinging their bats as du Plessis reached his century in 105 balls with 11 fours and one six before falling to Stoinis going for another big hit at the death.
Miller made the landmark in 95 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, and was finally caught at deep midwicket off Josh Hazlewood in the last over.
Australia experimented with Chris Lynn as opener for the run chase, but it spectacularly backfired when Steyn snared him for a golden duck.
Australia's woes were compounded when Aaron Finch soon followed him back to the pavillon.
It was down to Marsh and Stoinis to open their shoulders and look for boundaries. They put on an impressive 107 before Stoinis was caught at backward point.
Carey supported Marsh as he made his sixth one-day ton in 98 balls, with six fours and four sixes, before he was caught at deep midwicket and hope began to evaporate.
Updated Date:
Nov 11, 2018
Also See
Australia vs South Africa: Aaron Finch and Co admit being drained out after ending losing streak in ODIs with win over Proteas
Australia vs South Africa: Dale Steyn-led attack set up an easy win for Proteas, lead three-match ODI series 1-0
Australia vs South Africa: Hosts snap seven-match ODI losing streak with narrow win at Adelaide, level series 1-1