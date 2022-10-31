The T20 World Cup has seen some stunning efforts on the field so far, whether taking into outstanding catches or unreal fielding efforts that have helped teams save crucial runs.

Glenn Phillips had set the tone in the very first game of the Super 12s with a ‘Superman’ catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis. Liam Livingstone had then given Phillips competition for the ‘Catch of the Tournament’ that very day with an equally brilliant effort against Afghanistan.

Sunday’s triple header also witnessed Shakib Al Hasan pull off a brilliant collect and throw to dismiss Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams and Kagiso Rabada pull off a superb catch near fine leg to result in Hardik Pandya’s dismissal.

And the clash between Australia and Ireland in Brisbane on Monday bore witness to an effort that followers of the modern sport have become fairly used to in recent years, but are still left awestruck by.

Barry McCarthy, the fielder in question, was peddling back towards the straight boundary after a firm strike by Stoinis down the ground off Mark Adair in the 15th over. McCarthy collected the ball with his left hand while airborne just as it was sailing over the boundary rope, and managed to throw the ball back into the playing area before he could touch the ground on the other side of the rope which would have led to the umpire signalling a six.

“Unbelievable fielding!,” said commentator Isa Guha in a clip of the effort that has since been shared by ICC on their T20 World Cup Instagram account, with the crowd at the Gabba also applauding the Irishman’s effort that helped save the team four runs.

McCarthy, meanwhile, appeared to have hurt his back after landing and needed some assistance from teammates before returning to the thick of the action.

Australia, meanwhile, posted a formidable first innings total of 179/5 with skipper Aaron Finch top-scoring for the tournament hosts and defending champions with a 44-ball 63. Finch found able support in Stoinis, with whom he shared a 70-run fourth-wicket stand.

Ireland, subsequently, got off to the worst possible start, losing five wickets for just 25 runs inside four overs, leaving the Aussies staring at their second win of the campaign and a major boost in their Net Run Rate.

