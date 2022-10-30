Watch: Shakib Al Hasan’s brilliant run-out helps Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan pulled off a brilliant run out to turn the game around against Zimbabwe in the Super12s of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba on Sunday.

Shakib, who was bowling the crucial 19th over of the match, showed his athleticism to run out half-centurion Sean Williams, who was taking the game away from Bangladesh with his big hits during the death overs.

It was full-length delivery outside off by Shakib and Williams drove it to the right of the Bangladesh all-rounder and tried to steal a single. However, Shakib got across to his right, dived, and turned around to throw down the stumps at his end. Notably, Williams was well short of the crease.

The run-out was excellent from Shakib as he had only one stump to aim at.

Here’s the video of the run-out:

It is worth noting that Williams’ dismissal changed the whole momentum of the game as Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by three runs in a thrilling clash.

Earlier, Bangladesh rode on opener Najmul Hossain Shanto’s maiden fifty in the format to score 150 for seven after opting to bat. Shanto made 71 off 55 balls to hold the innings together.

Afif Hossain (29) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (23) also scored some runs.

Blessing Muzarabani (2/13) and Richard Ngarava (2/24) picked up two wickets apiece for Zimbabwe.

Sean Williams made 64 as Zimbabwe came close but failed to cross the finish line.

Taskin Ahmed (3/19) and Mosaddek Hossain (3/37) scalped three wickets each for Bangladesh.