Watch: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah gets emotional while walking back to dugout in India match

Pakistan are without injured Shaheen Afridi for the Asia Cup 2022 but pacer Naseem Shah gave a memorable performance in their campaign opener against India. On debut, Naseem Shah returned with figures of 2/27 from four overs.

He dismissed KL Rahul for a golden duck in his very first over besides also cleaning up Suryakumar Yadav. What made his outing even more memorable was him completing his quota of four overs despite struggling with fitness issues in the hot and humid conditions of Dubai. the 19-year-old Naseem battled with cramps ever since completing his first spell and during the 18th over of the match, he went down a number of times as physios attended to him. Eventually, he managed to complete his over. Despite Naseem’s bravado, India won the match by five wickets.

Now, a video of Naseem getting emotional while leaving the field during the match has gone viral. In the video, the pacer could be seen wiping his tears as he leaves the pitch.

Naseem Shah going out after his final over. pic.twitter.com/2FMfG2MjAf — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) August 29, 2022

After the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam informed that Naseem should soon be back in action.

“He (Naseem) is a very young bowler but bowled so well, and showed so much aggression. He is fine. They were just cramps,” Babar said after the India match.

Pakistan face Hong Kong in their next match which will be played on 2 September at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

