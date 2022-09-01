Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli thanks Hong Kong cricket team for ‘sweet gesture’

Dubai: Hong Kong cricket team have gifted Virat Kohli a memento jersey to make his half-century a memorable one at the Asia Cup.

India beat Hong Kong in their second match of the ongoing Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. With the win, they have become the second team after Afghanistan to confirm their place in the Super-four.

Apart from the victory, another reason which brought a smile to the faces of India fans is Kohli’s half-century. The former skipper remained unbeaten on 59 runs off 44 deliveries.

After the match was over, the Hong Kong players gifted Kohli a memento jersey to make the encounter memorable.

The message on the jersey read, “Virat, Thank you for inspiring a generation. We stand with you. There are many incredible days coming ahead. With strength and love.”

Kohli shared an image of the jersey as an Instagram Story. He wrote, “Thank you Hong Kong. The gesture is truly humbling and very very sweet.”

Though the name on the jersey was not properly visible, the number suggests that it belonged to Hong Kong’s wicketkeeper-batter Scott McKechnie. He was also spotted in groove on Wednesday. McKechnie played some commendable strokes against Avesh Khan in the penultimate over. Hong Kong’s innings concluded at 152 runs on the board with McKechnie scoring 16 runs off just 8 balls.

With the fifty, Kohli equalled Rohit Sharma’s record for most T20I fifties. Both have 31 half-centuries to their names.

After losing the toss, Rohit Sharma-led India were put into bat first. Apart from Kohli, it was Suryakumar Yadav who became the talk of the town. Suryakumar hit four sixes in the final over to take the total to 192. It was a treat to watch Suryakumar hit those balls all across the ground. So much so that even Kohli bowed to Suryakumar after the final over.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.