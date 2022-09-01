India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Stat Attack: Suryakumar shatters multiple records, Rohit creates history and more

Defending champions India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in their Asia Cup match in Dubai on Wednesday, registering their second successive win in the continental tournament.

Sent into bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India scored 192 for two with Virat Kohli (59 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out) being the team’s main contributors.

In reply, Hong Kong were restricted for 152/5 in their allotted 20 overs as India entered the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

After a sedate start when opener KL Rahul struggled to score freely, India upped the ante in the back-10, with Suryakumar going after the attack in the company of a fluent Kohli.

Entering the final over on 42, Suryakumar smashed Haroon Arshad for four sixes from five balls, helping India amass 26 runs. He got to his fifty in just 22 balls and went onto score 68 runs in just 26 balls.

We now take a look at some of the stats from the game:

1) Rohit Sharma became the first men cricketer to score 3500 runs in T20I history. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, who has scored 3497 runs, is in the second position and Virat Kohli is placed in the third position with 3,343 runs. Notably, Rohit is also the highest run-getter in the shortest version of the game.

2) Suryakumar Yadav’s 68* is the highest score by a batter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

3) Suryakumar also smashed most sixes (6) by an Indian in a T20 Asia Cup match. No other Indian batter has slammed more than three sixes in a men’s T20 Asia Cup match.

4) Suryakumar also recorded the most runs (26) by an Indian in the 20th over of a T20I match.

5) Hong Kong is now the first associate side to register a 150+ score against India in T20Is.

