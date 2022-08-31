Watch: Virat Kohli bows to Suryakumar Yadav after 68-run blitz against Hong Kong

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav was in his element as he smashed an unbeaten 68 off 26 against Hong Kong in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The hard-hitting batter Suryakumar entered the crease as the number four batter and scored back-to-back two fours of Yasim Murtaza’s bowling to ease the pressure on the Indian team. With some blistering shots by Suryakumar, team India ended the 14th over with 107 runs on the board and a loss of two wickets.

In the 16th over of the innings, Suryakumar smashed back to back six and a four. He continued the form and in the 18th over, he hammered perfect back-to-back two fours and a six of the deliveries of Ayush Shukla.

In the last over, Suryakumar slammed back-to-back three sixes followed by another six while also bringing up his half-century in 22 balls. Hong Kongs’s Haroon Arshad was hammered for 26 runs and India posted 192/2 on in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who himself scored an unbeaten 59, seemed impressed with Suryakumar’s fireworks as he bowed down to him after India’s innings got over. Watch the video of the incident here:

bowed down to sky kohli knows the best how to appreciate his teammates 💙 pic.twitter.com/iaZfYIBmM0 — 👨🏻‍🦯 (@murdockistic) August 31, 2022

Talking about the match, half-centuries by Suryakumar and Kohli helped India score 192/2 in their allotted 20 overs.

Put to bat first, India got off to a flying start as their openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hammered Hong Kong bowlers for 38 runs in under five overs.

Rohit’s stint was cut short as he fell prey to Hong Kong’s Ayush Shukla’s delivery after scoring 21 runs in 13 balls. The Indian skipper mistimed his shot and was caught at mid-off.

The loss of the captain’s wicket invited Virat Kohli, who played every ball with caution and kept rotating the strike. Rahul shifted the gears and smashed the ball on the stands with a marvelous six on Aizaz Khan’s delivery. Kohli then joined Rahul in thrashing the bowlers and smashed his first boundary of the night of Mohammad Ghazanfar’s delivery.

After 10 overs, the duo of Rahul and Kohli took India’s total to 70-1. In the 11th over of the game, Hong Kong bowlers restricted India from scoring big shots.

Mohammad Ghazanfar gave India a big blow as he dismissed KL Rahul, who scored 36 runs in 39 deliveries. His knock included two sixes.

After Rahul’s dismissal, Kohli and Suryakumar steered India’s innings and stitched an unbeaten 98-run partnership to help the Men in Blue set a big target for Hong Kong.

