Rahul Dravid tests COVID-19 positive, delays travel to UAE for Asia Cup

New Delhi: India men's cricket team coach Rahul Dravid has tested COVID-19 positive and has not travelled with the rest of the squad. The team will assemble in Dubai today ahead of the Asia Cup that gets underway on 27 August.

Dravid exhibited mild symptoms which have receded.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022," a BCCI release said. "Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. The rest of the team will assemble in UAE on 23rd August, 2022."

As per reports, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team for the time being but a call on whether National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later.

Dravid hadn't made the long journey to Zimbabwe for the three three-match ODI series that India won 3-0. In his absence, VVS Laxman had taken up the role of the head coach.

India's campaign at the Asia Cup begins on 28 August, a day after the first match of the edition, against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Other members in the squad such as KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda will be landing in Dubai a little later having completed their assignments in Zimbabwe.

The tournaments holds importance considering it could be the last proper test before the T20 World Cup squads are announced. The marquee event will take place in Australia in October-November.

As per Rohit Sharma, 80-90 percent of the squad is decided for the T20 World Cup which leaves room for three-four places that are up for grabs in the Asia Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are missing out due to injuries.

