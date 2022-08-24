Asia Cup 2022: VVS Laxman named Team India's interim head coach

VVS Laxman will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Rahul Dravid, the latter will join the squad as soon as he tests negative.
National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman was announced as the interim head coach of the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.
The BCCI issued a press release and confirmed the appointment. The decision was taken as Rahul Dravid caught covid-19 on Tuesday.
“Mr. VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE,” the press release stated.
The press release also mentioned that Dravid will join back the squad as soon as he tests negative and the medical team clears him of the infection.
“Mr. Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Mr. Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE. Mr. Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.”
Laxman has already handled the coaching duties on multiple occasions, whenever a second-string side is selected. His first assignment was the two-match T20I series against Ireland in June 2022. Subsequently, he also performed the duties in the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe.
Laxman has joined the Indian squad in Dubai, along with other players from Zimbabwe.
“Mr. Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain Mr. KL Rahul, Mr. Deepak Hooda, and Mr. Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare,” the release further stated.
India will start their campaign against Pakistan on 28 August. It is quite probable that Dravid gets rid of the infection by then.
