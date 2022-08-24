Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's highest run scorers in the continental tournament

The Asia Cup 2022 is set to commence on 27th August with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the opener in Dubai. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns with each other in the second match of the competition on Sunday in Dubai.

India and Pakistan will be facing each other for the first time after the T20 World Cup clash in 2021 where The Men in Blue suffered a defeat. This was the first time when an Indian team had lost a World Cup match against Pakistan.

We now take a look at Pakistan's top-run getters in Asia Cup.

Player Matches Runs Average Shoaib Malik 21 907 64.78 Umar Akmal 16 615 47.30 Inzamam-ul-Haq 15 591 59.10 Younis Khan 14 546 49.63 Shahid Afridi 27 534 31.41

The final of the tournament will be held on 11th September Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Asia Cup 2022 was earlier scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka but was later shifted to UAE as the nation is going through crisis with supplies of food and fuel drying up.

"Every effort was made to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the decision to shift the venue to the UAE was taken after much deliberation," said Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah earlier.

