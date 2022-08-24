Asia Cup 2022: Complete list of winners in 14 editions since 1984

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Saturday (27 August). A total of six teams will feature in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the confirmed participants. The winner of a qualifying tournament, which is already underway in Oman, will join India and Pakistan in Group A. Singapore, UAE, Kuwait, and Hong Kong are the teams that are competing in the Asia Cup qualifier.

Notably, India will enter the tournament as defending champions and they are the most successful team in Asia Cup history with seven titles (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018). Sri Lanka is second on the list with five titles, followed by Pakistan which has won the title twice.

Here we take a look at all the past Asia Cup winners since 1984:

Asia Cup 1984: India

The United Arab Emirates hosted the first edition of the Rothmans Asia Cup in 1984 and the tournament consisted of only three teams – India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. Sunil Gavaskar-led India won the inaugural Asia Cup as they topped the points table, winning both their matches, securing eight points.

Asia Cup 1986: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka hosted the second edition of the Asia Cup in 1986, while India didn’t take part in the tournament due to strained cricketing relations with Island nation. In their absence, the hosts along with Pakistan and Bangladesh participated in the tournament. Under Duleep Mendis’ leadership, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the finals and lifted the trophy.

Asia Cup 1988: India

Team India not only made a comeback in the tournament but also won it in 1988 by defeating the defending champions Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets. Dilip Vengsarkar was the Indian skipper during the tournament, which took place in Bangladesh.

Asia Cup 1990-91: India

India hosted the 1990-91 Asia Cup and also won it to retain their title. The hosts defeated Sri Lanka in the finals by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens in Calcutta under Mohammed Azharuddin’s leadership. Notably, Pakistan had pulled out of the tournament due to strained political relations with India.

Asia Cup 1995: India

India, which was being led by Mohammed Azharuddin, won the Asia Cup for the third time in a row by defeating Sri Lanka in the finals by eight wickets in UAE. The tournament was supposed to take place in 1993, however, was cancelled due to strained political relations between India and Pakistan.

Asia Cup 1997: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka hosted the Asia Cup in 1997 and won the trophy under the captaincy of Arjuna Ranatunga. They defeated defending champions India by eight wickets in the finals at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo to win the Asia Cup title for second time.

Asia Cup 2000: Pakistan

Pakistan won their maiden Asia Cup in 2000 by defeating Sri Lanka by 39 runs in the final, which took place at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. The Men in Green were captained by Moin Khan.

Asia Cup 2004: Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2004 was different from previous editions as it witnessed the participation of total six teams - four test-playing Asian nations – India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and leading Asian associate nations, the UAE and Hong Kong.

Sri Lanka defeated India in the finals by 25 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo to clinch their third Asia Cup title.

Asia Cup 2008: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka defended their Asia Cup title in 2008 under the captaincy of Mahela Jayawardena. They once again defeated India in the finals, this time by 100 runs at the National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan to lift their fourth Asia Cup trophy.

Asia Cup 2010: India

MS Dhoni-led Team India clinched their fifth Asia Cup title in 2010. They defeated the hosts Sri Lanka by 81 runs in the final.

Asia Cup 2012: Pakistan

Hosts Bangladesh stunned all the major teams (including India) to make it to the final of the 2012 Asia Cup. The Tigers were even close to clinching their first major international title, in front of a packed home crowd but destiny had some other plans as they lost to Pakistan by just 2 runs in a thrilling contest. As a result, Pakistan won their second Asia Cup title under the leadership of Misbah-ul-Haq.

Asia Cup 2014: Sri Lanka

Under the leadership of Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka won their fifth Asia Cup title in 2014 by defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Asia Cup 2016: India

Team India skipper MS Dhoni won his second Asia Cup title as the leader in 2016. The Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the final match to clinch the first-ever T20I version of the tournament, which took place in Bangladesh.

Asia Cup 2018: India

Team India defended their Asia Cup title and won it for the seventh time by defeating Bangladesh in the finals by three wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.