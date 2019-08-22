First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BOT in NAM | 3rd T20I Aug 22, 2019
NAM vs BOT
Namibia beat Botswana by 78 runs
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 6 Aug 22, 2019
USA vs CAN
Canada beat USA by 4 wickets
IND in WI Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: Watch Jofra Archer imitate Steve Smith's unique batting style in nets

Jofra Archer decided to showcase his mimicry skills during a practice session ahead of the start of Day 1 of the third Test against Australia in the ongoing Ashes.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 22, 2019 19:28:31 IST

Jofra Archer has proved to be quite the addition to English cricket since making his international debut earlier this summer. After starring in the team's historic World Cup triumph, and making a fiery Test debut at Lord's, Archer also displayed his funny side.

The Barbados-born all-rounder, in this case, decided to showcase his imitation skills during a practice session ahead of the start of Day 1 of the third Test against Australia in the ongoing Ashes.

Archer was in the nets with the bat in his hand, practicing his timing and leaving skills, and decided to imitate the batting style of a certain Steven Peter Devereux Smith. Archer particularly impressed with his imitation of Smith's trademark leaves — which sees the Australian run-machine do a little jig in his follow through after a defensive block or a leave.

Smith, who scored back-to-back hundreds at Edgbaston, was once again posing a major threat to the Englishmen in the second Test and looked certain to collect a third consecutive century. However, a vicious spell from Archer, one in which the seamer averaged in excess of 90 mph, changed the course of the match.

Smith was forced to leave the field after getting struck on the neck by a snorter — one that saw him fall prone on the ground right after impact — and was eventually dismissed for 92 after returning to bat. He then failed the concussion test, and couldn't take the field or walk out to bat for the remainder of the match, paving the way for Marnus Labuschagne to become the first-ever concussion substitute in the sport.

Smith was also subsequently ruled out of the third Test having not entirely recovered from the blow. Labuschagne replaced him in the starting eleven at No 4 and the visitors also brought Marcus Harris as the opener in place of Cameron Bancroft, as well as James Pattinson in place of Peter Siddle as the third pacer in the XI. England had earlier announced an unchanged squad and opted to bat after winning the toss at Headingley.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 19:28:31 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Australia, Cricket, England, England Vs Australia, Headingley, Jofra Archer, Sports, Steve Smith, Steve Smith Batting, Steve Smith Injury

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all