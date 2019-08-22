Ashes 2019: Watch Jofra Archer imitate Steve Smith's unique batting style in nets
Jofra Archer decided to showcase his mimicry skills during a practice session ahead of the start of Day 1 of the third Test against Australia in the ongoing Ashes.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BB Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BB Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BP Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 5 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB Vs MW Bijapur Bulls beat Mysuru Warriors by 8 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB Vs SL Shivamogga Lions beat Bengaluru Blasters by 7 wickets (VJD method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 78 runs
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 USA Vs CAN Canada beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs CAY Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 PNG Vs OMA Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 NEDW vs BANW - Aug 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW vs THAW - Aug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR vs IB - Aug 23rd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs BB - Aug 23rd, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 SL vs BT - Aug 23rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
From postponement of Ayodhya hearing in SC to PMLA law, P Chidambaram must be mulling a bundle of ironies in custody
-
Ayodhya hearing in SC: Hindu litigant seeks 'right to worship', claims community prayed at site even after construction of Babri Masjid
-
Congress in Assam: BJP won't always win elections in Narendra Modi's name, says ex-CM Tarun Gogoi
-
China pushes State-backed narrative on Hong Kong protests on global social media, portrays agitation as work of 'radical forces'
-
Bard of Blood trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhulipala partake in grisly undercover rescue mission
-
INX Media case: P Chidambaram’s arrest brings role of middlemen orchestrating corporate-political nexus back to spotlight
-
Davis Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan tie moved to November owing to 'exceptional circumstance'
-
Healing from the trauma of child sexual abuse: A male adult survivor recounts his journey
-
1984, When the Sun Didn’t Rise: Scars of anti-Sikh violence won't fade, Teenaa Kaur Pasricha finds
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Jofra Archer has proved to be quite the addition to English cricket since making his international debut earlier this summer. After starring in the team's historic World Cup triumph, and making a fiery Test debut at Lord's, Archer also displayed his funny side.
The Barbados-born all-rounder, in this case, decided to showcase his imitation skills during a practice session ahead of the start of Day 1 of the third Test against Australia in the ongoing Ashes.
Archer was in the nets with the bat in his hand, practicing his timing and leaving skills, and decided to imitate the batting style of a certain Steven Peter Devereux Smith. Archer particularly impressed with his imitation of Smith's trademark leaves — which sees the Australian run-machine do a little jig in his follow through after a defensive block or a leave.
Smith, who scored back-to-back hundreds at Edgbaston, was once again posing a major threat to the Englishmen in the second Test and looked certain to collect a third consecutive century. However, a vicious spell from Archer, one in which the seamer averaged in excess of 90 mph, changed the course of the match.
Smith was forced to leave the field after getting struck on the neck by a snorter — one that saw him fall prone on the ground right after impact — and was eventually dismissed for 92 after returning to bat. He then failed the concussion test, and couldn't take the field or walk out to bat for the remainder of the match, paving the way for Marnus Labuschagne to become the first-ever concussion substitute in the sport.
Smith was also subsequently ruled out of the third Test having not entirely recovered from the blow. Labuschagne replaced him in the starting eleven at No 4 and the visitors also brought Marcus Harris as the opener in place of Cameron Bancroft, as well as James Pattinson in place of Peter Siddle as the third pacer in the XI. England had earlier announced an unchanged squad and opted to bat after winning the toss at Headingley.
Updated Date:
Aug 22, 2019 19:28:31 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith ruled out of Lord's Test due to delayed concussion; Marnus Labuschagne approved as replacement
Ashes 2019: Marnus Labuschagne's gritty fifty overshadows Ben Stokes' ton as second Test ends in draw
Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer will be Steve Smith's biggest challenge in upcoming Tests, feels Shane Warne