Arshdeep Singh has certainly taken a little lead over Avesh Khan, finds Sanjay Manjrekar

New Delhi: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Monday announced the 15-member Team India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. The much-anticipated Asia Cup cricket tournament will take place from 27 August.

Notably, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. In their absence, young pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan were selected in the squad.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Arshdeep has an edge over Khan and the southpaw has a good chance of making it to India squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to take place in Australia.

“So, a race going on to clamour to get those seats on business class to Australia. And that's where I think you would have to say Arshdeep Singh has overtaken Avesh Khan. Avesh Khan is slightly behind there and that is something that's very interesting. You know this is a real competition going on for spots,” Manjrekar told Sports18.

“Arshdeep Singh has certainly taken a little lead over Avesh Khan because he's doing exactly what is what Avesh Khan's role is - to go with the new ball in the middle and in the death as well,” he added.

It is worth noting that Arshdeep made his international debut last month and has impressed many with his ability to bowl with controlled line and length, especially in death overs. The left-arm pacer has so far bagged nine wickets in six T20Is and was adjudged Player of the Series during the recently-concluded T20I series against the West Indies.​

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.