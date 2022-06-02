'Andrew Symonds was very much Viv Richards reincarnated,' says Shane Watson

Sydney: Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson called late cricketer Andrew Symonds the greatest teammate he ever had after the demise of Queenslander.

Watson said Symonds made all his teammates stand tall on the cricket field and he was often the glue that helped keep the side and its many different characters intact off the field.

"You felt bulletproof when you played in the same team as Andrew Symonds. Having him at the point and just knowing he always had your back no matter what. And to bat with him was something very special," said Watson in the most recent episode of The ICC Review.

"It is shattering to think he is not with us anymore. I look back at old footage I have seen over the last couple of weeks and (shaking head) he was so good, just so incredibly good. And to go with it one of the best teammates you could ever have," he added.

The all-rounder further said that the Australian team should rally around the Symonds family as much as they can.

"His poor two kids, such beautiful kids and they adored their dad as well. We need to make sure we rally around his family as much as we can, as I know he would do that for us," Watson said.

Australian said there weren't many players born with the same ability as Symonds and even compared him with West Indies' great Sir Vivian Richards.

"He was very much Viv Richards reincarnated in the way he played. Even before I played against him you always heard about this big, powerful, six-hitting batter who could do everything and who was an amazing athlete," Watson said.

"His ability to bowl spin and medium pace, he was one of the best fielders to ever play. His all-around ability was something we haven't seen much of and won't see much of again."

Talking about his most recalled memory of Symonds, Watson recalled a domestic Sheffield Shield match the pair played together for Queensland against Western Australia at the WACA Ground in Perth.

"He always thought spin was there just to be smashed out of the ground and this was on show during a game when we were batting together at the WACA for Queensland," said Watson.

"I was facing Brad Hogg and I was just sort of waiting for a loose ball. I got through a couple of over not scoring much, and (I thought) Brad was bowling OK. Andrew Symonds in between the over just came up to me and said, 'If you don't get me on strike for the next over, I am going to run you out'.

"He was just sick of me blocking them. Then I got him on strike and the next two balls from Brad Hogg were just launched straight into the stand at the WACA. He just thought spin was just there to get smashed and he had the skill to be able to back that up as well," Watson told about the match.

