Andrew Symonds passes away: 'Really hurts' Cricket world mourns tragic death of Aussie cricketer

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has died in a "single-vehicle auto accident", Cricket Australia confirmed on Sunday. He was 46.

CA's announcement cited a police statement with details of the accident late Saturday night near Townsville in north-eastern Australia.

It described Symonds as “a cult hero during the peak of his international playing career and one of the most skilled allrounders Australian cricket has seen.”

“The Queenslander was a larger-than-life figure who drew a widespread fan base during his peak years for not only his hard-hitting ways but his larrikin persona."

Tall, broad-shouldered and dreadlocked, his face daubed in zinc cream, Symonds had an imposing physical presence. He was born in Birmingham, England to a father believed to be of Afro-Caribbean heritage. His adoptive parents moved to Australia when he was an infant.

Symonds was able to hit the ball exceptionally hard and some coaches early in his career dismissed him only as a big-hitter whose untempered appetite for sixes would limit his progress.

But he also could bowl sharp medium pace and off breaks and was an athletic fielder who was able to build a credible test career.

Symonds played 26 Test matches for Australia and posted two centuries, but he was better known as a limited-overs specialist. He played 198 one-day internationals for Australia, and won two World Cups.

The cricket fraternity was in shock by the news of Symonds' death. They paid tribute to the late cricketer on Twitter.

Horrendous news to wake up to.

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ #RIPRoy — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022

This is so devastating 😞

Roy was So much fun to be around

Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. 💔😞 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

We are extremely saddened by the tragic passing away of Andrew Symonds (1975-2022) 💔 Rest in peace, Roy! 💐 pic.twitter.com/ZivYtPcVMJ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 15, 2022

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul 🙏#RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

Terrible news to wake up to. Saddened to know that Andrew Symonds is no more. Gone way too soon 💔 Thoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy. #RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/So0QGLnMxr — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 15, 2022

Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 15, 2022

Vale Andrew Symonds. We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symonds was many things to many people. To me he was one of my favourite players; a juggernaught of a man on & off the pitch. He was the first great T20 cricketer: a Rolls Royce in the field & a titan with the bat. I was lucky enough to work with him at Fox. RIP, Roy. pic.twitter.com/u8rvU4TqYg — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 15, 2022

Absolutely shocked to hear of the passing of Andrew Symonds. Thoughts and prayers with his family, friends and the cricket community at this time. No words. 💔 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 14, 2022

First, Shane Warne. Now, Andrew Symonds - 2022 has been a horrible year for cricket fans. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2022

Numb, Rest In Peace my friend. #RIPRoy — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 15, 2022

Life is really unpredictable, shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace you legend. #GoneTooSoon — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 15, 2022

Have had the privilege to work with some “big names” in the IPL,as well as a couple of “big characters “. Andrew Symmonds was a fierce competitor and generous teammate. Arguably the greatest all-round fielder ever, on top of his contribution with both bat n ball. #RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/fhDDDIRWD1 — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 15, 2022

I was always conviced that Andrew Symonds born 10 years later would have been the most dominant T20 player in the world - could power hit, incredible fielder, versatile bowler. And he was an excellent Test player - one of Ricky's biggest successes as captain — Angus Livingston (@anguslivingston) May 14, 2022

India-A vs Aus-A, 1999 in the USA, was my first interaction with Andrew Symonds. His demise is utterly shocking. RIP #Roy #Andrew Symonds pic.twitter.com/y0tgxNbc9c — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) May 15, 2022

Look after yourself up there great man, I am 💔, loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones xx #RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/1nWupFBqOK — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) May 15, 2022

Such heartbreaking news!

Andrew Symonds was an entertaining cricketer and a terrific all-rounder.

May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4irvHr7LtB — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 15, 2022

With AP inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.